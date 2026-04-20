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BRPD: Cypress Alley Office Park catches fire Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters in Baton Rouge are determining what sparked an attic fire at a South Harrell's Ferry Road building.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the Cypress Alley Office Park caught fire shortly before 8 p.m Sunday.
Firefighters said no one was in the building when the fire started, and damage was contained to one-third of the building.
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No foul play is suspected, but investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
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