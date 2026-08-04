Iberville Parish shelter hits 90% save rate again in 2025 annual report

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Animal Shelter has maintained its no-kill status for the second year in a row, according to annual data from Best Friends Animal Society.

The shelter first reached the milestone in 2024 and achieved a save rate of 90 percent or higher again in 2025, meeting the nationally recognized benchmark for lifesaving animal shelters.

Best Friends Animal Society is a national nonprofit working to make every shelter in America no-kill. The organization recognizes the shelter's achievement as an important step toward ending the unnecessary killing of dogs and cats in shelters.

According to Best Friends' 2025 national shelter data, more than two out of every three animal shelters across the United States have achieved no-kill status.