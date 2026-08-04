Latest Weather Blog
EBR superintendent speaks publicly for the first time about the AG's investigation into him
BATON ROUGE — Tuesday morning, EBR Schools superintendent LaMont Cole walked on stage to address nearly 6,000 EBR School District employees for convocation. The majority of his speech focused on motivating the employees for the coming school year. However, at closing, he spoke about being the subject of an Attorney General investigation.
"I am currently experiencing one of the most challenging times of my life," says Cole choking back on tears.
Just last week, news broke that Cole is currently under investigation by the Attorney General Liz Murrill's office.
"I want to thank all of you, because there are two resounding messages that many of you have sent me over and over again: Isaiah 15:17, no weapon formed shall prosper, and John 13:7, you may not know now but later you will understand. I want to thank all of you, for the text messages, the emails, the phone calls. If you wrote a post on social media, I want to thank you for your support, I love you and I sincerely appreciate you. And let me say this, I want to thank you for being a friend. " says Cole, who was quoting the iconic Golden Girl's theme song.
He continued singing the song and the audience joined in.
While Cole did not address specifics around the investigation, it stems from his time serving as Mayor Pro Temp and District 7 metro councilman. Cole stepped down from that office in 2024 to accept his current job as the leader of EBR Schools.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gas leak at intersection of Beekman Drive, Morel Avenue in St. George...
-
Railroad Avenue building originally constructed in 1895 sold in Donaldsonville, reports say
-
Construction begins on $8 million Scenic Highway Improvement Project
-
1 dead after crashing into dump truck along La. 67 in Zachary,...
-
2une In Previews: 4th Annual Educator Supply Giveaway coming to Southern University...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
-
Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle
-
Former LSU standout Barion Brown turning heads at Saints training camp
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough