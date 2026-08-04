EBR superintendent speaks publicly for the first time about the AG's investigation into him

BATON ROUGE — Tuesday morning, EBR Schools superintendent LaMont Cole walked on stage to address nearly 6,000 EBR School District employees for convocation. The majority of his speech focused on motivating the employees for the coming school year. However, at closing, he spoke about being the subject of an Attorney General investigation.

"I am currently experiencing one of the most challenging times of my life," says Cole choking back on tears.

Just last week, news broke that Cole is currently under investigation by the Attorney General Liz Murrill's office.

"I want to thank all of you, because there are two resounding messages that many of you have sent me over and over again: Isaiah 15:17, no weapon formed shall prosper, and John 13:7, you may not know now but later you will understand. I want to thank all of you, for the text messages, the emails, the phone calls. If you wrote a post on social media, I want to thank you for your support, I love you and I sincerely appreciate you. And let me say this, I want to thank you for being a friend. " says Cole, who was quoting the iconic Golden Girl's theme song.

He continued singing the song and the audience joined in.

While Cole did not address specifics around the investigation, it stems from his time serving as Mayor Pro Temp and District 7 metro councilman. Cole stepped down from that office in 2024 to accept his current job as the leader of EBR Schools.