Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD attempts to identify suspect in armed robbery on N. Ardenwood Dr.

2 hours 17 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 January 26, 2021 2:59 PM January 26, 2021
BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for assistance with identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The suspect is wanted for involvement in an armed robbery that took place in November of 2020 in the area of 1900 N. Ardenwood Dr.

The suspect asked the victim for a ride from a store located in the 5600 block of Greenwell Springs Rd. and robbed him with a firearm, police report.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

