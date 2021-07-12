82°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD asking for help solving deadly February shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for leads in a deadly shooting that happened months ago.
Baton Rouge Police Department said Joshua Mason was shot and killed Feb. 20 in the parking lot of his apartment complex on Denham Street.
Trending News
Police are asking for help in solving Mason's death. If you have information on the homicide, you can contact authorities at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards dies at 93
-
Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday
-
Recall effort for six council members in Ascension Parish gains momentum
-
Therapy dog bringing a different type of medicine to BRG patients
-
Seventeen year old with rare heart condition gets upgraded ride