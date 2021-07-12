BRPD asking for help solving deadly February shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for leads in a deadly shooting that happened months ago.

Baton Rouge Police Department said Joshua Mason was shot and killed Feb. 20 in the parking lot of his apartment complex on Denham Street.

Police are asking for help in solving Mason's death. If you have information on the homicide, you can contact authorities at (225) 344-7867.