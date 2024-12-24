60°
BRPD arrests suspected serial armed robber
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers say a man arrested for robbing a Family Dollar is connected to multiple other robberies in the city.
BRPD arrested 32-year-old Jamie Bethley on Dec. 19 for a an armed robbery that happened a day before at the Family Dollar on Plank Road near Choctaw Drive.
Police said Bethley has been arrested for 12 times in the past for thefts, burglaries, resisting an officer, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and drug charges. Bethley was also charged with simple robbery and simple assault for a robbery that occurred on Drusilla Lane.
