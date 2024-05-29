72°
BRPD arrests man accused of posing as officer

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE- A man who was allegedly posing as a law enforcement officer was arrested Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 46-year-old Ray Charles Ayo repeatedly made false claims that he was an officer and had fake credentials. 

Anyone who had an interaction with the man while he was posing as a police officer can call (225) 389-2000. 

