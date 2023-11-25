BRPD arrests hit-and-run driver that struck woman who was run over by police officer minutes later

BATON ROUGE - A woman who was struck by a speeding driver was run over again just minutes later when police showed up to investigate the crash.

Surveillance video obtained by WBRZ shows the initial impact, which happened on North Foster Drive late Saturday night. Debris can be seen flying through the air as the car continues down the highway without stopping.

Police arrested Aaron Jones Jr. for hitting the woman and not stopping to help. He was booked Nov. 2 for hit and run driving with death or serious bodily injury.

Content Warning: See the video here

Roughly 10 minutes later, onlookers watched in horror as a police officer drove by at high speed, running over the victim who was still lying in the roadway.

The woman, identified by police as 38-year-old Quiana Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have said it's unclear whether she was already dead at the time of the second impact.

As of Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash remains under investigation, including the officer's actions.

The department released additional photos of the suspect vehicle, showing a grey-colored, four-door sedan. Police suspect the car has damage to the front grill, hood, and rear driver's side door.

Anyone with information on the hit and run should call investigators at (225) 389-2000.