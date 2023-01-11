76°
BRPD arrests four teenagers accused of posing as police to stop cars, rob drivers at gunpoint

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday for allegedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they could mug them, according to police. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 19-year-old Bruce Green and three 17-year-olds stopped at least three drivers Dec. 28 by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.

The SUV used in the robberies, described as a white Ford Explorer, was later found abandoned on North Street, east of I-110. 

Officers said multiple guns were confiscated during the group's arrest. 

The following arrests were made: 

Green charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm

17-year-old juvenile charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm 

17-year-old juvenile charged as an escapee from Bridge City 

17-year-old juvenile charged with violations to parole from EBR Juvenile Court 

Police said all three juveniles were previously arrested for armed robberies in 2021 for crimes committed in South Baton Rouge. 

Anyone with information on the attacks is asked to contact police at (225) 389-2000. 

