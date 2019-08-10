BRPD arrest burglar that targeted lawn equipment

UPDATE: Police have arrested Brian Keith Smith for Simple Burglary.

*******

BATON ROUGE - For nearly a month, a burglar has been hitting up homes in the middle of the day for lawn equipment.



“It looked like he was doing lawn service, so I automatically thought he must've left his weed eater at our house,” homeowner Shy Tittlebaum said.



For Tittlebaum, it happened about a month ago when she noticed a man in her backyard.

“I saw him pick up my weed eater and a gas can and then start to take off. My Weimaraner grabbed him by the leg and was biting him,” she recounted.

Her 6-year-old Weimaraner dog, Blue, intuitively knew something was not right even when she did not.



“Once I pulled him off, because I thought it has to be somebody that we know, I pulled him off, and I apologized. And we both said 'hey' and then he left."



Realizing something was wrong and watching the strange car back out of her driveway, she called police then she took it to Facebook where people from different areas of the city responded with similar accounts about the same man.

The burglar did not just hit the Tittlebaum home. He also hit this house off Jefferson Highway in similar fashion.



“We got like five responses that the same thing, same guy, same M.O., took lawn equipment and left very calmly,” Tittlebaum said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed they are investigating at least five different instances with similar characteristics. According to Tittlebaum, her house and the others had one striking similarity: construction and renovation.



“It's all lawn equipment. One house he hit he got the lawnmower the first day, and the second day he went and got some other stuff. Their house is actually under construction as well,” she said.



According to BRPD, these investigations are active. Anyone who's experienced a similar incident should contact police.