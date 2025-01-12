BRPD: 64-year-old woman's ear ripped off during home invasion attack, man arrested

BATON ROUGE - A woman's ear was ripped off during a brutal beating Saturday night after a man broke into her Baton Rouge apartment and attacked her with a rocking chair when she told him to leave, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

An arrest affidavit said 54-year-old Donald Valentine broke into an apartment at a mental health housing facility for formerly homeless people Convention Street around 9:30 p.m. and demanded a cigarette. Police said someone in the apartment told Valentine to leave and he went to a different apartment with the same request. When a woman told him to leave, he hit her in the arm with an object. The officer on the scene said she had "a large knot and what appeared to be a apparent possible broken bone."

Arrest documents said the woman ran to a different apartment and Valentine followed. The occupant there was begging for Valentine to leave when he turned around, locked the door, said he was going to kill one of the victims, picked up a rocking chair and began beating a 64-year-old woman with the object. Police said he hit her in the head and face multiple times.

One of the victims was able to restrain Valentine until police could arrive. The affidavit said Valentine resisted arrest and dislodged the officer's bodycam during the struggle to get him in handcuffs. The officer said after Valentine was in custody, he saw the victim was bleeding from her ear and it was "barely dangling by skin on her head."

Valentine told officers that he wanted to kill the woman because she made him mad.

He was booked into Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to the infirm, three counts of home invasion, battery of an officer, two counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, aggravated second-degree battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.