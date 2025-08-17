79°
BRPD: 34-year-old killed in crash along I-10, car fell off interstate near Louise Street
BATON ROUGE - A 34-year-old passenger was killed in a car wreck early Saturday morning along Interstate 10 near Louise Street, police said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said that the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:28 a.m. Officers reported that the driver failed to navigate the exit, hit crash attenuators and a concrete curb before the car fell off the interstate.
BRPD said passenger Cody Pounds was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
