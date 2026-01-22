65°
BRPD investigating Airline Highway shooting that left one person critically injured

Thursday, January 22 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot along Airline Highway on Thursday morning. 

Baton Rouge Police said they responded to the shooting around 7:33 a.m. It happened in the 8300 block of Airline near Frank's Restaurant.

BRPD is investigating the shooting.

