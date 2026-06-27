BRPD: 2 shot while confronting suspected home invader

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say they've arrested a suspect connected to a home invasion and shooting last month.

WBRZ first broke details of a shooting on Rembrandt Avenue July 20.

According to the affidavit, Shykeem McNeal was one of the men behind a home invasion on North Donmoor Avenue in July.

Police documents say McNeal and another suspect held a woman at gunpoint in her house. After the two suspects ran off, the woman called Baton Rouge Police. Her husband arrived to find officers questioning his wife about the incident and then left to confront the man he thought was responsible for the invasion — McNeal.

The husband, his daughter and her boyfriend confronted McNeal in a parking lot on the 6800 block of Rembrandt Avenue. During the altercation, McNeal pulled out a gun and threatened the husband for false accusations.

The daughter and her boyfriend tried to deescalate the situation when McNeal struck the boyfriend with the firearm. A struggle then ensued over the gun and it was fired twice during the scuffle, with one shot hitting the husband in the forearm and another striking daughter's hand.

McNeal ran away after the shots were fired, and the family members drove to Baton Rouge General Medical Center Mid-City to be treated for their injuries.

McNeal was later identified as the man responsible for battering the three victims and the home invasion.

He was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two count of aggravated second degree battery, one count of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.