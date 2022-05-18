BRPD: 2 dead, 1 hurt in separate overnight shootings

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating three separate shootings that left two people dead and another person hurt since Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the first shooting around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Wooddale Boulevard, where they found one person hurt. That person was taken to a hospital, where their condition is unknown.

Around midnight, police found a person shot to death on St. Gerard Avenue.

Another person was found dead around 3 a.m. Wednesday along Florida Boulevard near Sharp Boulevard.

Police have not released further information about any of the shootings at this time.

Investigators said they have no reason to suspect any of the shootings are related at this time.