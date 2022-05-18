Police: 18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed while riding in a car on Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Florida near Sharp Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 18-year-old Madison Brown, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle heading west when she was struck by gunfire

Police believe the shots came from an unidentified shooter in a white SUV.

Two other people were riding in the victim's vehicle but were uninjured.

The shooting remains under investigation.