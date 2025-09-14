92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: 1 man in serious condition after overnight drive-by shooting

3 hours 3 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, September 14 2025 Sep 14, 2025 September 14, 2025 12:39 PM September 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

BRPD said the man was visiting some friends with two other people at an "unknown location" when a car drove down the street and opened fire around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

The two other people he was with were not hurt. 

Trending News

No further details were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days