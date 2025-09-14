BRPD: 1 man in serious condition after overnight drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE — One man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the man was visiting some friends with two other people at an "unknown location" when a car drove down the street and opened fire around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition.

The two other people he was with were not hurt.

No further details were immediately available.