79°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: 1 arrested in fatal stabbing along Dawson Avenue
BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a man for allegedly fatally stabbing a 39-year-old, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Monday.
According to police, Quinton Johnson, 50, stabbed 39-year-old Dustin Johnson along Dawnson Avenue on Sunday night.
Dustin Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Trending News
Quinton Johnson turned himself in, police said, and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a manslaughter charge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Private Redhawks
-
Gonzales family loses everything in house fire Sunday, asking community for help
-
Dietitian warns about dangers of eating too many hot dogs
-
New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known for 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Piano,'...
-
McConnell says a fall led to his hospitalization, breaking weeks of silence...