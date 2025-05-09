Brothers sentenced to probation after laundering money through State Fire Marshal

PORT ALLEN - Two brothers convicted on money laundering charges after fleecing the state of Louisiana more than $800,000 during state emergencies, avoided prison Friday when they were sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution and fines.

District Attorney Tony Clayton was unhappy with Robert and Thomas McCormick's sentences and is examining it for a potential appeal.

"We wanted jail time," Clayton said. "Although we respect the court and this judge, we are stunned by the sentence. This was a case of serious breach of public office and laundering public money."

Robert McCormick, who worked for the Office of the State Fire Marshal, was found guilty on 172 counts. Thomas McCormick, an attorney, was found guilty on 166 counts.

Prosecutors said the brothers worked together to purchase emergency supplies like water, ice, food, portable restrooms and showers at a lower price and then bid or invoice the items to the state at a higher price. The supplies were used in state response to weather disasters like hurricanes Laura and Delta and the winter storm of 2021.

In the sentencing Friday morning, the brothers were ordered to pay $214,262 in restitution to the State Fire Marshal's Office as well as $5,000 each to the Legislative Auditor's Office. They will also be responsible for fines and court costs and will serve three years or probation.

State agencies had requested more than $900,000 in restitution, according to the district attorney's office.