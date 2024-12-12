45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two brothers found guilty on charges of malfeasance, money laundering from State Fire Marshal

1 hour 30 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, December 12 2024 Dec 12, 2024 December 12, 2024 6:25 PM December 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - Two brothers were found guilty on charges of money laundering and malfeasance in office after working together to buy goods and upsell them to the State Fire Marshal.

Thomas and Robert McCormick were found guilty Wednesday after a trial that spanned about a month. It is currently unknown how many of the over 400 charges the brothers were found guilty for.

Prosecutors argued that Thomas used businesses he had involvement with to buy emergency supplies like water and ice at a low price, and then big or invoice the items at a higher price to the state. Robert would use his position with the Office of State Fire Marshal to steer contracts to those businesses.

Trending News

Sentencing will be Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days