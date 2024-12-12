Two brothers found guilty on charges of malfeasance, money laundering from State Fire Marshal

PORT ALLEN - Two brothers were found guilty on charges of money laundering and malfeasance in office after working together to buy goods and upsell them to the State Fire Marshal.

Thomas and Robert McCormick were found guilty Wednesday after a trial that spanned about a month. It is currently unknown how many of the over 400 charges the brothers were found guilty for.

Prosecutors argued that Thomas used businesses he had involvement with to buy emergency supplies like water and ice at a low price, and then big or invoice the items at a higher price to the state. Robert would use his position with the Office of State Fire Marshal to steer contracts to those businesses.

Sentencing will be Jan. 8 at 2 p.m.