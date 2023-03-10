68°
Broome abruptly fires two top staffers; read the statement from the mayor's office here

1 hour 50 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, March 10 2023 Mar 10, 2023 March 10, 2023 3:18 PM March 10, 2023 in News
BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome abruptly fired two of her top staffers.

Those who lost their jobs were Purchasing Director Kris Goranson and Environmental Services Director Rick Speer. It was not immediately clear what led to the firings.

Sources told WBRZ that members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council were not made aware of the shake-up until Thursday.

"At this time we are considering administrative changes but we are unable to comment on pending or active personnel matters," Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for the city, said in a statement. "City-Parish is committed to ensuring all services continue efficiently and uninterrupted."

Goranson was responsible for managing the city-parish’s contracts. Speer’s duties included overseeing the troubled stormwater system.

