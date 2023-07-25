92°
Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at practice

2 hours 15 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, July 25 2023 Jul 25, 2023 July 25, 2023 10:18 AM July 25, 2023 in News
Source: CNN
By: Sarah Lawrence
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - LeBron James' eldest son Bronny reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California. 

According to a statement from a family spokesperson sent to CNN, Bronny James was out of the ICU and reportedly in stable condition. 

Bronny is an 18-year-old incoming freshman to USC. 

