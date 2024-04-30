Broken water line leaks for days, water company prioritizing jobs

BATON ROUGE - People living along Paige Street in Baton Rouge have been dealing with a flooded street and soggy yards since a water main break over the weekend.

The break cased water to shoot into the air several feet, filling up Cherlyn Jackson's front yard.

"I'm fixin' to be flooded out that's what's going through my mind and I don't even have flood insurance," she said.

Jackson says she called Baton Rouge Water Company on Sunday. The water company says it had scheduled to address the problem on Monday but with the wet weather created a delay.

"I want them to turn the water off," Jackson said.

Her worries were quickly addressed Tuesday. By early afternoon the water company got to work and clamped the pipe to make the repairs needed.

Baton Rouge Water Company says it aims to timely address leaks, however, its need to maintain water service to the customers while prioritizing more detrimental leaks to both customers and the system is a must.

The water company says the leak on Paige Street was a two-inch line. If larger lines break, they take precedence and resources and storms slow down outside work. The Paige Street leak was assessed within hours and work was completed following the order necessary to best maintain the system.