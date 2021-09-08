Britney Spears' father asks judge to end her conservatorship

LOS ANGELES - For years, pop star Britney Spears has been longing for freedom from the conservatorship that gave her father and others control over major aspects of her personal life; on Tuesday, Spears' father told a judge he wants the same freedom for his daughter.

According to Variety, Jamie Spears filed a petition with probate judge Brenda Penny to end the conservatorship and allow his daughter unfettered control over her life, her finances and her health care decisions for the first time in 13 years,

The pop star's father said recent events have shown she “should get that chance” to control her own affairs.

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding,” wrote his attorney, Vivian Thoreen.

“As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance,” Thoreen wrote.

In Tuesday’s filing, Spears' father suggested that Penny could order an end to the conservatorship without a further psychiatric evaluation, which had previously been viewed as a roadblock to an official end to the arrangement.

Spears hired attorney Matthew Rosengart in July and since then, Rosengart has not backed down in accusing the singer's father of abusing his power and handling her financial affairs poorly.

Amid this pressure and three weeks before a Sept. 29 hearing on whether he should be removed as conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears files the petition to end the controversial conservatorship.

This follows his move last month to offer to step down as conservator after a negotiated settlement could be reached.

Rosengart reportedly denied this offer on the grounds that there was nothing to negotiate and that his client's father should resign immediately.

“This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication,” Rosengart said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered," Rosengart continued. "There is no settlement. To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”

That said, the famous singer isn't in full control of her finances and personal life just yet.

According to Variety, at this time, an accountant has been asked to take control of Britney Spears’ finances while a second individual, Jodi Montgomery, continues to serve as conservator of Spears’ “person.”