Britney Spears' career may be over, longtime manager says

Reports say Britney Spears' career may be coming to an end.

According to TMZ, sources say the Louisiana native "is not in mental or physical shape" to resume rehearsals in Las Vegas.

"As the person who guides her career -- based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis -- from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again," Spears longtime manager Larry Rudolph said.

The singer had previously postponed her Las Vegas Domination residency after her father, Jaime Spears, became ill. Her residency was supposed to kick off Feb. 13.

"It was the perfect storm," Rudolph said. "We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad's illness."

When asked about her future the manager said he doesn't want Spears to perform again "till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately." He added, "If that time never comes again, it will never come again."