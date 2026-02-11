73°
Bridge work closes part of South Satsuma Road

7 years 10 months 1 day ago Wednesday, April 11 2018 Apr 11, 2018 April 11, 2018 9:45 AM April 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SATSUMA- Work has started on the Hornsby Creek Bridge, closing part of South Satsuma Road north of I-12.

The roadway will be closed, so crews can replace the Hornsby Creek Bridge. The work started Wednesday, and the roadway is set to reopen on December 11, weather permitting.

The closures will not impact traffic south of I-12. Walker South Road or LA 63 can be used as detours.

