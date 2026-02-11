Bridge work closes part of South Satsuma Road

SATSUMA- Work has started on the Hornsby Creek Bridge, closing part of South Satsuma Road north of I-12.

The roadway will be closed, so crews can replace the Hornsby Creek Bridge. The work started Wednesday, and the roadway is set to reopen on December 11, weather permitting.

The closures will not impact traffic south of I-12. Walker South Road or LA 63 can be used as detours.