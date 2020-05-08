BRFD searching for two with info. on Walmart fire

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators are trying to identify two people that they believe may have information about a fire that happened at Walmart.

The fire occurred at the Walmart on O'Neal Lane around 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 13.

The East Side Fire Department responded to the fire and called BRFD investigators for assistance after it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The two people in the photos above were present at the time the fire took place and may have information regarding the incident. Those who can help identify the two people are urged to contact fire investigators at 225-354-1419.