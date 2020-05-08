61°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD searching for two with info. on Walmart fire
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators are trying to identify two people that they believe may have information about a fire that happened at Walmart.
The fire occurred at the Walmart on O'Neal Lane around 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 13.
The East Side Fire Department responded to the fire and called BRFD investigators for assistance after it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.
The two people in the photos above were present at the time the fire took place and may have information regarding the incident. Those who can help identify the two people are urged to contact fire investigators at 225-354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday
-
Following NFL schedule release, teams focus on preparing for coronavirus-related changes
-
Dental Offices resuming procedures struggle to find PPE
-
Pregnant nurse with COVID-19 recovers, goes back to work
-
BRPD officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities