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BREC unveils concepts for City-Brooks Park
BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of people packed the McKinley Alumni Center as BREC unveiled two concepts for City Park.
The first concept would create a park loop connecting the different areas together. It would also keep the footprint of the golf course mostly intact.
The alternative shrinks the course and focuses on drastic changes to Dalrymple Drive, adding separate bike lanes and trails along with new landscaping.
Consultants with BREC did not take any questions at the meeting. They did allow the public to view the designs and mark what parts of each plan they would like to see.
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