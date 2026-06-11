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BREC unveils concepts for City-Brooks Park

1 hour 21 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 10:29 PM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Hundreds of people packed the McKinley Alumni Center as BREC unveiled two concepts for City Park.

The first concept would create a park loop connecting the different areas together. It would also keep the footprint of the golf course mostly intact.

The alternative shrinks the course and focuses on drastic changes to Dalrymple Drive, adding separate bike lanes and trails along with new landscaping.

Consultants with BREC did not take any questions at the meeting. They did allow the public to view the designs and mark what parts of each plan they would like to see.

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The final recommendations are expected to be unveiled this fall.

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