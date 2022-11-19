45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BREC touts openings in Fall Break camps

3 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, November 19 2022 Nov 19, 2022 November 19, 2022 12:55 PM November 19, 2022 in News
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - It's not too late. The parks and recreation department in East Baton Rouge Parish wants families to know that they can still register children for next week's Fall Break camps.

Programs include multi-day sessions focused on basketball, tennis, nature, horseback riding, space exploration and more.

The Baton Rouge Zoo also hosts campers for a session that runs Nov. 21-23.

Trending News

Details on all of the programs are available online. Cost varies from camp-to-camp, and East Baton Rouge Parish residents generally pay a lower registration fee than those living out-of-parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days