BREC Summer Camp signup began this weekend; look here to see options

BATON ROUGE - Registration for BREC summer camps started Saturday and they have dozens of opportunities to choose.

Campers have the chance to experience recreation games, community field trips, sports and more.

These camps will take place all summer long. Some camps will end in July, while others will finish the last week of August.

"We have up to nine weeks of camp opportunities throughout the parish," BREC Assistant Superintendent of Recreation Sarah Soltau says,

The cost to join varies depending on the camp. For in-parish campers, most camps cost $125. For out-of-parish campers, those fees can rise up to $155.

One of the most popular attractions is the summer zoo camp. Kids get to feed alligators and get a look behind the scenes of the zoo.

Transportation is provided for some camps. Counselors will be present on the bus to sign kids in and ride with them to the facility.

BREC also offers scholarship opportunities for those that sign up. Registration began online Saturday, March 2 at 9 a.m. for all East Baton Rouge Parish residents. Out-of-state residents can begin registering online or during regular work hours starting Tuesday, March 12.

To sign your child up, click the link here.