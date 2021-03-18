BREC's summer camp registration prepares to open to the public

BATON ROUGE - Many parents had to scramble to find alternative activities for their kids last summer since most camps were closed due to the pandemic.

But there are many more options this year, and that should make for some happy campers. Parents are now hoping to get their kids all signed up before slots are filled.

"We've already had a lot of people emailing us and calling us about camp registration," said Katrina Ward, BREC's assistant director in community recreation.

But it's still not exactly your normal summer camp. BREC plans to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures like wearing masks, small groups with limited interaction, and sanitation stations.

"We are going to be the new normal whatever that may be. We do have COVID procedures. We're taking everything seriously to keep campers and our staff safe," said Ward.

Many of BREC's typical programs that took a back seat last year will return this summer.

This includes field trips and camps for four and five-year-olds.

"As of now we have transportation, so well be able to take field trips. We were not able to do that last year. So this year, we'll take field trips and visit some of the BREC sites," said Ward.

With that in mind, and new safety measures in place, BREC says they are happy to welcome campers after a difficult year for the industry.

"I am so excited about summer camps, and being able to do what we do best," said Ward.

Camp registration for East Baton Rouge Parish Residents begins March 20th at 9 a.m. You can sign up here.