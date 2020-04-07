76°
BREC recreational facilities will close at 6 p.m. due to weather
BATON ROUGE – All BREC recreational facilities will close at 6 p.m. Friday due the threat of dangerous road conditions.
BREC says it will also delay opening times for the facilities until 10 a.m. Saturday for the safety of its employees and visitors.
According to a statement, all after-school Youth 360 programs will still continue until 6 p.m. “so that students have safe, structured activities when school lets out for the day.”
