75°
Latest Weather Blog
BREC hosts open house to show improvements to Perkins Road Community Park
BATON ROUGE - BREC hosted an open house Tuesday to showcase new amenities to the Perkins Road Community Park.
Some additions that organizers are looking to add include extra parking near Olympia Stadium, bike paths along the greenway and more safety features such as security cameras and lighting.
There are also plans for a dog park, splash pad and a kayak launch on the pond.
Trending News
BREC officials said a more detailed layout will be available at this link. As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the link has not yet been updated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Search officially begins for next president of LSU with board meeting Tuesday...
-
Federal funding for Louisiana levee inspections secured after Corps said it didn't...
-
Brian Kelly loves the Tigers intangibles they bring to the field
-
Man arrested for video voyeurism, allegedly took videos of women in his...
-
Livingston Parish schools install vape detectors, trying to curb teenage vape usage
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly loves the Tigers intangibles they bring to the field
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener