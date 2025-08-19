BREC hosts open house to show improvements to Perkins Road Community Park

BATON ROUGE - BREC hosted an open house Tuesday to showcase new amenities to the Perkins Road Community Park.

Some additions that organizers are looking to add include extra parking near Olympia Stadium, bike paths along the greenway and more safety features such as security cameras and lighting.

There are also plans for a dog park, splash pad and a kayak launch on the pond.

BREC officials said a more detailed layout will be available at this link. As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the link has not yet been updated.