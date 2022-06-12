BREC hosts basketball clinic for special needs children, invites local stars to mentor for the day

BATON ROUGE - BREC hosted a basketball clinic Sunday designed to bring together children with special needs.

The clinic, Ball Together: Super Heroes, focuses on children between the ages of 10-18 and offers an inclusive environment, promoting tolerance and acceptance.

Local basketball celebrities, such as Southern head coach Sean Woods, former LSU star and Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays, Liberty head coach Brandon White and former LSU star and Southern Lab head coach Quianna Chaney, worked with the children during camp.

"Everybody needs a helping hand. And if we're gonna make these kids day, and give them something to remember, why not be a part of that?" Woods said.

"I liked the opportunity just to connect with the kids, students with the love of the game, you know? We all had through basketball and I just feel like it's a good opportunity for us to, you know, show that we care about the community around us," Southern forward Tyrone Lyons said.

"It's great to see them having fun, great to see them smile, and that's what it's all about," Mays said.

"These young kids they want to soak it in so they're excited, I think we're more excited, I'm more excited to be here today than they are to have me," Chaney said.