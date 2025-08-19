77°
Latest Weather Blog
BREC hosting public open house to discuss plans for Perkins Road Community Park
BATON ROUGE - Community leaders are hosting an open house to discuss the plans for future developments and additions to the Perkins Road Community Park.
The meeting will be hosted Tuesday night at the Exhibit Building in the Bluebonnet Swamp Conservation Area, 10503 North Oak Hills Parkway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..
Residents are invited to attend and voice their opinions about things the Perkins Road Community Park needs, identify their priorities for amenities and bring any concerns they may have.
Trending News
For more information about the meeting, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Free clinic to provide medical care to those in...
-
Baker man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after allegedly trying to choke...
-
Hunters for the Hungry's 'Clean Out Your Freezer Day' is coming up....
-
BREC hosting public open house to discuss plans for Perkins Road Community...
-
2une In Previews: Fete Rouge, food and wine tasting competition at L'Auberge
Sports Video
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener
-
LSU football eases back with load management day at practice