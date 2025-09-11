BREC Chief Financial Officer says he is resigning from position with parks department

BATON ROUGE — The Chief Financial Officer of BREC is resigning from his position at the city-parish parks and recreation department, a letter written to the interim superintendent says.

Don Johnson said his last day as CFO will be Sept. 19 after assuming the role in April 2024. Johnson's successor has not been named yet.

"It has been a pleasure working at BREC for the past year and a half," Johnson said in the letter. "I’m very appreciative of the opportunities I’ve had to contribute to strengthening BREC’s internal controls and the growth of the accounting professionals within the Finance Department. I wish you and the organization much success in the future."

Johnson's resignation comes amid other personnel changes to BREC, most notably Commissioner Corey Wilson choosing not to renew his contract in March.