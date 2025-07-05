75°
BREC-A-Boo for Halloween
BATON ROGUE- BREC-A-Boo will take place Halloween night at the Gus Young Park.
The event will run from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Participates are encouraged to dress in Halloween attire.
BREC-A-Boo will feature good vendors, carnival games, a costume contest, $3 haunted hikes and more.
Other Halloween events will take place on Oct. 27 and 28 at the Forest Community Park. Click BREC-A-Boo for the flyer.
