BRCC moving spring break up, putting most classes online

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College says it is canceling classes next week and moving the majority of its courses online.

Classes will be canceled the week of March 16 and spring break will be moved up a week, starting March 23.

Classes will then begin online March 30. However, classes that require hands-on-training and clinical experiences will resume under the practice of social distancing and modified hours.

Students without computer will have access at all college locations to dedicated computer labs for online learning and testing with proper precautions taken for the health and wellness of students per CDC recommendations.

The college will remain open and operational during this time period, and all faculty and staff will continue to work normal schedules.