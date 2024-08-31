76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRCC cuts ribbon for new on-campus restaurant

Saturday, August 31 2024
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new on-campus restaurant Tre’s Street Kitchen Friday afternoon. 

Tre’s Street Kitchen has specialized in on-campus dining for the Greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas since 2020. The opening comes just two weeks after the beginning of BRCC’s fall semester. 

The new location is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer breakfast and lunch options.

