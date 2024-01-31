BRCC basketball to play first home conference game versus Southern-Shreveport Saturday

BATON ROUGE - BRCC men's basketball conference home opener takes place versus Southern-Shreveport on Saturday, Feb. 3.

BRCC has an overall record of 9-10, although they play Delgado Community College Wednesday night. The team has a home record of 7-3 but an away record of 2-7.

The game against Southern-Shreveport takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday.