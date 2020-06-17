BRAC announces support of petition to rename Lee High School

BATON ROUGE - Local business leaders announced their support of an effort to rename Lee High School amid a renewed push to remove Confederate monuments across the country.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced Wednesday it was backing a petition to rename Lee Magnet High, currently named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

“Renaming this school is the right thing to do,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “Inclusive communities start with inclusive schools, in which every student is welcomed to an environment conducive to learning. A school named in honor of a historical figure whose actions sought to preserve and perpetuate subjugation of Black Americans has no place in an inclusive community. We stand in favor of righting this historical wrong and urge the EBR School Board to take action on this issue.”

The announcement comes as the city-parish is in the process of reviewing building names and monuments honoring Confederate leaders and other controversial historical figures.

You can read the full petition here: https://p2a.co/XQzQt64