BR Police investigate Friday morning shooting on 69th Avenue; one person injured
BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Dec. 4) morning a shooting that left one person injured occurred in the Airline Terrace area, just south of 72nd Avenue.
Officials confirm that the shooting wounded one person who was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 a.m. within the 3000 block of 69th Avenue, and officials say the injured person is expected to survive.
At 8:45 a.m., a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) told WBRZ that the department's Major Assaults Detectives have been called to the scene.
At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.
This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.
