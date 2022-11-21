Latest Weather Blog
BR football player released from hospital after shooting at University of Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, a former University High School football player and Baton Rouge native wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia, has been released from the hospital, according to his mother.
November 21, 2022
Hollins' mother posted on Twitter that he was discharged from the hospital Monday morning. She thanked everyone for their well-wishes in the days following the shooting and asked that everyone continue praying for the families of the victims.
Hollins was hospitalized following a shooting at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13. He was one of two people wounded in the attack that also left three other football players dead. He walked for the first time since the shooting on Nov. 17, and a Baton Rouge trauma surgeon said Hollins was 'very lucky.'
The suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was jailed without bond.
Family friends told WBRZ that Hollins was not cleared to fly yet, and would not immediately be coming home.
