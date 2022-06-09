86°
Latest Weather Blog
BR firefighters working HazMat crash on Old Hammond Highway; 18-wheeler leaking diesel
BATON ROUGE - Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill after two 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Sharp Road and Old Hammond Highway. The westbound side of Old Hammond was reduced to one lane, and Sharp Road is closed to northbound traffic at the scene of the crash.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said on the trucks had leaked up to 60 gallons of diesel fuel onto the road.
No serious injuries were reported.
