Latest Weather Blog
Boy shot outside Thibodaux restaurant; police seeking person responsible
LAFOURCHE PARISH - A boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to the hip after a bullet struck him early Wednesday afternoon as he stood outside a Thibodaux restaurant.
Police there said someone drove the unidentified victim to a local hospital, which confirmed the injury was the result of a shooting. He was later taken to another hospital for treatment.
His injury is not considered to be life-threatening.
Investigators do not believe the boy was the target -- nor anyone inside the restaurant, located in the 600 block of N. Calal Blvd. -- and suspect the shooting may have been an accident. They are looking for the person responsible and are asking the shooter, or anyone with information on his or her identity, to come forward.
Trending News
Information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Refugee family reunites after nearly two years apart
-
Dry conditions to blame for out of control red dust in Gonzales...
-
Funding secured for project that will re-vamp Perkins Road overpass area
-
Embattled Civil Service Board chair says he won't step down despite felony...
-
Community leaders hope Florida Corridor project will unite north and south Baton...