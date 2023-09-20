Boy shot outside Thibodaux restaurant; police seeking person responsible

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to the hip after a bullet struck him early Wednesday afternoon as he stood outside a Thibodaux restaurant.

Police there said someone drove the unidentified victim to a local hospital, which confirmed the injury was the result of a shooting. He was later taken to another hospital for treatment.

His injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators do not believe the boy was the target -- nor anyone inside the restaurant, located in the 600 block of N. Calal Blvd. -- and suspect the shooting may have been an accident. They are looking for the person responsible and are asking the shooter, or anyone with information on his or her identity, to come forward.

Information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.