Border agents find 217 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in pickle shipment

2 hours 23 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, April 25 2021 Apr 25, 2021 April 25, 2021 8:16 PM April 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro
Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

PHARR, Tx. - Customs and Border Protection officers found 217 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a fresh cucumber pickle shipment on April 17, according to a CBP news release.

Authorities say the narcotics were found at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility when a tractor with a trailer attached tried to haul the shipment into Texas.

After imaging the shipment, officials found 114 packages of methamphetamines hidden in with the fresh produce. The narcotics were worth about $4,343,000 according to CBP officers.

The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the case.

