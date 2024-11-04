Latest Weather Blog
Bond set at $110,000 for Scotlandville High shooter
BATON ROUGE – A judge ordered a $110,000 bond for the Scotlandville High School student accused of second-degree murder after shooting a gun on campus Monday.
Juvenile Judge Adam Haney set three bonds for charges related to the situation: A $100,000 bond for attempted second degree murder, $5,000 for aggravated assault and $5,000 for carrying a gun on school property.
The 14-year-old, identified as Jermaine Moore, is accused of firing multiple shots inside a school breezeway. Authorities said he then tried to flee the school, getting several blocks away before he was apprehended and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.
Moore is a ninth grader at the school.
Trending News
The incident caused a chaotic scene outside, prompting the school to go into lockdown for the majority of the school day. Authorities say no one was hurt in the shooting.
Related Stories
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police searching for person who burglarized Wooddale Boulevard business
-
Quincy Jones, music titan who worked with everyone from Frank Sinatra to...
-
Two people shot by law enforcement at end of police chase Sunday...
-
Benefit concert held for church destroyed in February fire
-
Special needs kids saddle up for New Roads rodeo