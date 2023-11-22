53°
Boil water advisory issued for Town of Livingston neighborhood
LIVINGSTON - A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday night by the Town of Livingston for a neighborhood in the area of a water line break.
The problem was discovered when residents in the McLin Road area reported having little to no water pressure. Crews were able to identify the cause and begin repairs.
Town officials provided the following update a short time later:
Precautionary Boil Advisory
The water line has been repaired. Unfortunately, we are issuing a precautionary boil advisory for South Satsuma, McLin Road, and all streets/roads in between.
We will keep everyone updated on when this precautionary advisory is lifted.
