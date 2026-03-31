Boil advisory issues after water leak in White Castle

WHITE CASTLE - The Iberville Parish Government announced that a boil advisory was issued for parts of White Castle after a water line leaked.

Officials said residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System East from La. Hwy 1 at south Aloysia Road to the parish line as well as west to the Texas Brine building in White Castle, including all intersection streets.

The boil advisory will be lifted some time this week after no contamination is detected in the water supply.