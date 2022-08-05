Latest Weather Blog
Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke.
Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
The water district released the following statement Friday:
"Ward Two Water District is currently making repairs to a broken water main on Arbor Walk Drive in Arbor Walk subdivision located off of Walker South Road in Denham Springs, Louisiana. While making these repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard. Louisiana Department of Health requires all water systems to do a Boil Advisory if the water pressure goes below the minimum standard.
This Advisory has been issued and is limited to ALL customers in both Arbor Walk and Hunter’s Ridge subdivisions ONLY."
